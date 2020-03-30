DOMINIC Cummings has started self-isolating at home, after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister’s top adviser is understood to have first fallen ill over the weekend.

The 48-year-old is apparently still staying in touch with his team in Downing Street via the use of technology.

He was seen last week running out of Number 10 minutes before Boris Johnson made the announcement that he had tested positive for the virus.

Both the PM and Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced they had contracted the disease on Friday.

The Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack are also self-isolating after also displaying symptoms last week.

