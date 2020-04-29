THE number of recovered coronavirus patients in Spain has risen by a record amount in the last 24 hours.

6,399 people recovered from the virus in the last day, a staggering increase compared to yesterday, when it was 1,673.

This takes the total number of recoveries to 108,947, a very positive sign in the battle against the pandemic.

At the same time, there were 2,144 new patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 212,917.

That’s a rise of over 800 new cases compared to yesterday when the number was at 1,308.

The total number of deaths also grew, albeit at a smaller scale.

In the last day we’ve had 325 new deaths throughout the country, whereas that number on Tuesday stood at 301.

Compared to the start of the month though when the number of deaths were nearly triple, at 950, the numbers we’ve been seeing in the last couple of days have been very promising.

This is why the Spanish Government has now introduced the four phase plan on lifting the lockdown restrictions.