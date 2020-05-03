CRIME in Spain has decreased by 73.8% in the first two weeks of lockdown, compared to the same period last year.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Interior, only 19,656 crimes were committed in the last two weeks of March, compared to 75,059 during the same period in 2019.

The decrease has been the largest in the regions that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

In Madrid, for example, the drop was 84.1%, whereas before the state of emergency, crime had risen by 8% compared to the previous year.

The greatest decrease in crimes has been registered with regards to property, which usually constitute 75% of calls received by the police forces.

During the first two weeks of lockdown, 10,628 property crimes were recorded, compared to 56,460 during the same period last year.

Thefts have also experienced a significant drop, with only 2,278 registered this year, whereas in 2019 it was 23,200, a drop of 61.6%.

Drug crimes have decreased by 49.8%, from 632 last year, to 317 this year.

Similarly, traffic crimes also dropped by around half, at 57.1%, from 2,153 to 923.

The Ministry of Interior has not released statistics on murders, sexual assaults or cybercrimes.