BOTH the number of new coronavirus related deaths and number of infected patients in Spain has decreased in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths registered today was only 102, the lowest figure since March 18, four days after the state of emergency was declared.

That takes the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic nationwide to 27,563.

In addition, the number of new infections has also dropped since yesterday, registering 539 new cases, down from 549.

Fernando Simon, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts, said that not all of these were new cases, but they had been detected due to the increase in number of tests conducted.

That brings the total number of people infected with the virus to 230,698.

The number of those who have recovered since yesterday is significantly lower to what we’ve been used to in recent weeks, with only 337 people beating the disease.

That takes the total number of recoveries to 144,446.