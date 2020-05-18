A DOZY burglar has been arrested after he dropped a police fine containing his details in a house in Elche, on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The 43-year-old suspect reportedly jumped a fence and forced open the door of the villa before making off with more than 3,000 euros of stolen goods.

Items taken included various bicycles, video game consoles, tools, a portable swimming pool and electronic products.

A neighbour to the burgled house, in the Carrus industrial area, heard a loud bang on Sunday night before contacting the home owner on Monday morning.

The owner’s son contacted Policia Nacional on 091, after which agents arrived to investigate the break-in and look for evidence.

Agents found an official fine against a man for disobeying Spain’s coronavirus lockdown rules – but the man was not the homeowner himself, nor known to him.

The suspect named in the fine has a criminal record and had been spotted in the area that day.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of burglary and the case sent to Elche’s Court of Instruction.