A DOZY burglar has been arrested after he dropped a police fine containing his details in a house in Elche, on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The 43-year-old suspect reportedly jumped a fence and forced open the door of the villa before making off with more than 3,000 euros of stolen goods.

Items taken included various bicycles, video game consoles, tools, a portable swimming pool and electronic products.

A neighbour to the burgled house, in the Carrus industrial area, heard a loud bang on Sunday night before contacting the home owner on Monday morning.

The owner’s son contacted Policia Nacional on 091, after which agents arrived to investigate the break-in and look for evidence.

Agents found an official fine against a man for disobeying Spain’s coronavirus lockdown rules – but the man was not the homeowner himself, nor known to him.

The suspect named in the fine has a criminal record and had been spotted in the area that day.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of burglary and the case sent to Elche’s Court of Instruction.

Donate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.