EVERY municipality in the Valenciana region has registered cases of coronavirus within its boundaries, except for two.

Located in the Vega Baja region of Costa Blanca South, both Jacarilla and Granja de Rocamora have managed to remain completely free of COVID-19.



OFFICIALLY COVID-19 FREE: Granja de Rocamora and Jacarilla

After three months of being officially in a pandemic, figures from each town have now been released by the Valencian Ministry of Health.

A further eight municipalities haven’t registered any deaths from coronavirus – those being Algorfa, Benferri, Benijofar, Catral, Cox, Los Montesinos, Rafal and San Isidro.

CAUTIOUS: Pilar Diaz

But Jacarilla and Granja de Rocamora are the only towns in the Vega Baja where no positive case of COVID-19 has been registered at all.

The Mayor of Jacarilla, Pilar Diaz, has still remained cautious to celebrate.

“I knock on wood because I would like for us to continue like this,” she told Radio Orihuela Cadena SER last week.

The Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo, explained why a more accurate town-by-town breakdown of data has only just been released.

She said: “We received cases of people who had overcome the coronavirus and who, when they had returned to their daily lives, had been singled out or ostracised.

“We wanted to avoid transparency causing alarmism.”