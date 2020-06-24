THE number of new coronavirus infections in Spain has nearly doubled in the last 24 hours.

196 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, an increase of 88 compared to yesterday when that number was 108.

These figures however are presumed to be even higher, as neither Castilla-La Mancha nor Cantabria were included today.

Of the 196 new infections, the majority of them were in Madrid with 50, followed by Aragon with 49.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Spain since the outbreak of the pandemic to 247,086.

In addition, two people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the virus, compared to only one yesterday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus related fatalities nationwide to 28,327.

The number of deaths in the past seven days has decreased however, with 10 people losing their lives in the last week, compared to the 14 that it was yesterday.

150 people have also been hospitalised in the last week (16 in the ICU), only one less than yesterday when it was 151.

That brings the total number of hospitalisations in the country due to the pandemic to 124,924.

The regions of Asturias, Galicia and La Rioja, along with the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, have not reported any hospitalisations in the last seven days.