THE Junta’s decision to keep current COVID-19 measures in place until December 10 means that travel to Sierra Nevada is off limits.

The measures announced yesterday by Junta president, Juanma Moreno, following a meeting with the committee of experts, include extending the perimeter confinement in Andalucian municipalities until midnight on December 10.

Travel to the resort, which covers an area of over 850 square kilometres, is not possible while the mobility restrictions are in place.

Cetursa, the company that manages Europe’s most southerly ski resort, had planned to start the 2020/2021 season on November 28, announcing that ‘everything at the resort is ready.’

Additionally, snow is expected this week with a drop in temperatures and rainfall forecast in Granada from this Wednesday.



However, the current restrictions means a delay in the resort’s opening plans, with towns in Granada still confined and hotels and shops closed for at least another two weeks.

Only the restrictions on the coast of Granada and in La Alpujarra will lift slightly.

From Tuesday, towns in Granada’s Southern District, made up of a total of 43 municipalities, can open bars and shops until 6pm, as in the rest of Andalucia.



The rest of the districts of Granada remain under the same conditions that were announced a fortnight ago.

The province currently has an average of 800 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.