STORM Dora, which has brought miserable weather to the much of western Europe has hit southern Spain.

Drivers trying to cross the Sierra Nevada to get from Granada to Murcia and the Costa Blanca will have to take extra care as the first snow of the season started to fall.

These exclusive pictures show snow starting to settle on the A7 near Baza (Granada). Traffic slowed as road conditions became slippery, with articulated lorries on the main route between Andalucia and Murcia, and Valencia slowing to a crawl.

With temperatures in the Sierra Nevada set to plummet, there is a severe danger of ice.

SCENE: Map of snowfall affected road

Overnight temperatures in Baza are predicted to fall to as low as minus five. Regional authorities are sending out gritter lorries, with car and lorry drivers advised to take extra care.

The Spanish Met office is predicting snowfalls of 4cm for Baza, with deeper drifts expected to collect.