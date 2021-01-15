NEW daily COVID-19 infection figures reached a fresh pandemic-high today(January 15) with 7,497 cases in the Valencian Community.

That easily beats last Saturday’s record figure of 6,240 cases and is 1,250 higher than the total declared yesterday by the Valencian regional health ministry.

New cases in Valencia Province today reached 4,223; Alicante Province with 2,323; and Castellon Province with 945.

In spite of 29 municipalities having local border closures for a week, the rising tide of new infections has so far not been stemmed.

Many areas across the region are asking residents to stay at home and have gone as far as they can legally in introducing local restrictions.

The Valencian Community along with many other regions, like neighbouring Murcia, have called on the Madrid government to extend the scope of the State of Alarm to allow them the option of introducing partial or full lockdowns.

22 people have died in the last 24 hours in the Valencian Community, taking the pandemic death toll to 3,544.

Hospitalisations have gone up by 69 to 3,062, with 455 patients in ICUs, up by 15 since yesterday.

50 outbreaks were reported in the region, the same figure as for yesterday, with 30 of the outbreaks in Valencia Province.

13 fresh outbreaks are in Valencia City totalling 72 infections.

In Alicante Province, Orihuela has five new outbreaks adding up to 29 infections