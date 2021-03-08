COVID-19 cases are continuing their dramatic tumble in the Valencian Community which is now third in the national league for the lowest 14-day accumulated infection totals.

Valencian health ministry figures tonight(March 8) show that the region now has 65.97 cases per 100,000 people, with only Extremadura and the Balearic Islands doing better.

Over a seven-day period, the rate is now just 23.64 cases per 100,000 in the Valencian region.

The ratio of 25 infections per 100,000 residents is being held up as a Health Ministry watermark that all regions should aspire to reaching.

The downward trend is starkly demonstrated in the COVID-19 case totals for the weekend, with 659 new infections reported since Friday.

That is half of the 1,231 total reported on March 1 and is less than 10% of the 7,211 new infections reported over the first weekend of February.

23 deaths were reported today, eight of whom were nursing home residents.

Hospitalisations stand at 786 and have halved over a fortnight.

Patient numbers have fallen by 331 over a week and are 71 less than last Friday.

The total number of people in intensive care is 203 compared to 268 on March 1, and 24 less than last Friday.

11 outbreaks, all of social origin, were reported in the Valencian Community.

The largest one was in Callosa de Segura in Alicante Province with 13 cases.

The Valencian Government will decide this Thursday over their next phase of relaxing restrictions in the region which will come into force next week.