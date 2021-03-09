A MAN has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Costa del Sol’s Mijas for an alleged crime of animal abuse.

An investigation was launched by the Guardia Civil’s Seprona animal welfare protection branch after a video was posted on social media showing a dog, of Siberian husky breed, tied by the neck with its leash and hanging from a pergola.

According to an official statement from the Guardia Civil, the dog made ‘agonising movements,’ whilst trying to support itself properly.

When the dog owner was located, he admitted to having punished the dog in this way because it had ‘destroyed some plants in the garden.’

The owner was arrested, accused of animal abuse with cruelty.

The dog, which didn’t have a mandatory identification chip, has been seized and put up for immediate adoption.

Over the course of 2020, more than 100 operations against animal abuse were carried out in Malaga, resulting in the arrests of 27 people.

Spain passed its first provision on animal cruelty in 1877, which prohibited the mistreatment of dogs.

The current Penal Code imposes a penalty of three months to one year for cruelly mistreating pets or unjustifiably causing death or serious physical impairment.