300 new COVID-19 cases were announced tonight(March 11) in the Valencian Community which on the indicative week-to-week comparison is 89 down on the total seven days ago.

The figures from the regional health ministry showed the usual Thursday rise on the Wednesday total which was 221.

The downward infection trend is continuing to be maintained with lower daily figures being reported than over a large part of last July and August.

23 deaths from the coronavirus were reported since yesterday’s update taking the pandemic total of fatalities to 6,972 people..

Hospitalisations are falling sharply as they stand on 663, compared to 698 on Wednesday and 920 a week ago.

There are 178 ICU patients which is unchanged from yesterday but 50 fewer than on March 4.

Outbreaks continue to be low with just six reported today.

Three of them are in Alicante Province with five cases in L’Alfas del Pi and Callosa de Segura, both of social origin.

Restrictions in the Valencian Community will be marginally eased this Monday(March 15) with hospitality businesses able to reopen 30% of their indoor capacity, but still with a 6.00 pm closing time.

Sports centres, gyms, and swimming pools will also resume activity at 50% capacity.