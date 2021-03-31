A PROTECTED nature park in Peñiscola (Castellon) has turned into a rubbish dump.

Residents and the local council are complaining that the Serra d’Irta is now full of plastic bottles, cans, glass, wooden boxes and even stray sandals and discarded paella pans.

According to the town hall Environment department, maintenance of the coastal park is the responsibility of the regional government – but the Generalitat’s failure to keep it clean could force the council to intervene.

The situation was first highlighted by a resident’s association, who alerted the town hall. The council then contacted the park management, who reported a lack of human and material resources to properly maintain the protected area.

The Serra d’Irta nature park

Local environment councillor Miguel Castell described the situation as ‘unacceptable’ and vowed to clear the site if the Generalitat fails to do so.

The Serra d’Irta could soon be closed off to the public, as the regional government plans to restrict access by car in the summer to prevent overcrowding.

Castell has called for all residents to be allowed into the park after the ban as it is a favourite spot for picnics and walks.

The same request has been filed by the councils of the neighbouring towns Alcala de Xivert and Santa Magdalena.