TEXAS, arguably Scotland’s biggest and most endearing rock band have added an extra concert date in Spain for their rearranged 2021 tour.

Albacete’s Palacio de Congresos, in Castilla La Mancha, will have the band perform on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Four other Spanish venues originally formed part of the 2021 tour, but growing popularity in light of their new album means demand for tickets is higher.

TEXAS: Performing for 35 years

The band’s official social media page published, “As many of you will have expected, we are having to move our remaining 2021 tour dates to early 2022.”

“We are as disappointed as anyone about this as we are desperate to get back playing live, especially as we now have some new songs to play!”

Spain is the first country in the Mainland Europe leg of their tour, where fans will expect a full run-through of debut album Southside, and a raft of more recent hits.

Concert dates and venues are:

Thu 24 Mar – Madrid, Pala Vistalegre Arena

Fri 25 Mar – Albacete, Palacio de Congresos (NEW)

Sun 27 Mar – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Tue 29 Mar – Burgos, Auditorium Forum Evolucion

Wed 30 Mar – Bilbao, Santana 27

Following European dates include one in Switzerland, one in Luxembourg, ten in France, two in Belgium, two in Holland, three in Denmark and concluding with five in Germany.

Notably, Spain is the only country to add tour dates to the itinerary at this stage.

About Texas

Texas were formed in Glasgow some 35 years ago, taking their name from the Wim Wenders film, “Paris, Texas”.

The band enjoyed huge success with “Southside”, their first album, but didn’t hit true stardom in the UK until their fourth album, “White on Blonde”, was released in 1997 – despite being very well-received on mainland Europe.

As of 2017, Texas’ worldwide sales topped 40 million records, with 13 top-ten singles in the UK and nine top ten albums.

This May (28th) sees the release of much-anticipated 10th album, “Hi”, that was due to be released earlier this year.

Tickets can be bought for any of the 2022 dates by clicking here

