PUNK legend Joe Strummer has had a square named after him following a campaign by local residents.

More than 2,000 residents of Granada, where The Clash front man became a frequent visitor, signed a petition calling for him to be honoured.

The singer’s widow, Lucinda, and daugther, Lola, unveiled the Plaza de Joe Strummer at a ceremony last week.

Strummer, who name-checked the city in legendary London Calling album track Spanish Bombs, died of a heart attack at the age of 50 in 2002.

The Olive Press first reported the story in 2011 and joined scores of fans and city leaders in Granada in the campaign to honour the musician.

The local hero first went to the city in the 1970s with Spanish girlfriend, and drummer of the all female punk band the Slits, Paloma Romero.

He later had a holiday home in Cabo de Gata in Almeria and became involved in local group, 091.

Daniel Galan from Granada City Council said: “The initiative came from a neighbourhood association, backed by some political parties and was approved.

“It was a popular movement. It is very well known the connection between Joe and the city and people still remember him.”

He added: “He loved Granada, he loved the whole of Spain but he had a very good connection with Granada because he was friends with 091.”

The city of Granada has since been a melting pot of alternative music, with hundreds of local bands citing 091 and Strummer as influences.

