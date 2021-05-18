THESE are great times to be a fan of Villareal football club.

Not only has Castellon’s ‘Yellow Submarine’ fought its way through to its first ever Europa League final, facing the mighty Manchester United in Poland on May 26 as reported by The Olive Press, but now it is set to offer followers another tasty treat – literally.

Club spokespeople this week announced the inauguration of the team’s very own restaurant within their home ground, the Estadio de la Ceramica, suitably called El Ceramista – both making reference to the historic and booming ceramic tile trade that has put the city and Castellon Province on the global map.

El Ceramista will offer football and food fans alike a wide range of options, from a beer with friends to a family day out or a business power lunch with oysters and Japanese Wagyu steak, all in an unbeatable location.

Villareal’s Estadio de la Ceramica

All products, also including the omnipresent paella and rice dishes that give the Valencia region its reputation around the world, will be seasonal and sourced locally, thus encouraging local commerce and environmental sustainability.

All this in modern surroundings with a privileged view of the stadium, either sitting in private booths level with the playing field or outside on the large terrace in Llaurador square, where fans gather before entering the stadium on match days.

Behind El Ceramista is leading Valencian chef and entrepreneur Miguel Marti, with years of experience and several establishments focusing on ecological, sustainable and traditional regional cooking.

Endavant Villareal!

