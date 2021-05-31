THE weekend COVID-19 case figures have produced May’s largest total for the Valencian Community, according to the regional health ministry tonight(May 31).

A total of 400 cases have been announced since Friday, including an update on Saturday.

That’s a rise of 132 infections over the previous weekend, and 13 more than a fortnight earlier, which up to that point was the biggest Friday to Monday total during May.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, yesterday appealed to Valencian Community residents to remain cautious as the region was still in the midst of the pandemic.

He also predicted that daily new COVID-19 case totals would rise.

There was better news with just two deaths reported since Friday’s update and those fatalties were cases dating back to January.

The pandemic death toll is 7,434, with 14 deaths annnounced in the last week, most of which go back a number of months.

Hospital admissions have shown a weekend leap from 115 on Friday to today’s total of 137, in the biggest rise for some time.

But only 25 patients are in intensive care, which is just one more than on Friday, and seven fewer on a week-to-week basis.

