HOSPITAL admissions caused by COVID-19 have fallen into double figures for the first time since July 2020 in the Valencian Community.

Today’s(June 23) figures show 96 hospitalisations, which is nine less than yesterday and an 18 case reduction on a week-to-week basis.

After yesterday reaching the lowest total of the year of 16 patients, intensive care numbers have risen by one case today.

One additional death was reported today, which occurred in January.

It takes the pandemic total to 7,450 fatalities in the region caused by COVID-19.

Only three fatalities have been declared in the last week, two of which happened over six months ago.

COVID-19 cases continue their underlying rise in the Valencian region with 279 infections reported today, which is a rise of 70 on a week-to-week basis.

189 cases were in Valencia Province.

Today’s total is actually a fall of 53 compared to yesterday’s figure.

