THE upward trend in new COVID-19 cases in the Valencian Community continued today(July 9) with 1,980 infections reported.

That compared to 1,271 a week ago and yesterday’s total of 1,843.

1,378 of today’s new cases are in Valencia Province, with 380 in Alicante Province, and 222 in Castellon Province.

Just one death has been reported today, which takes the death toll during the pandemic to 7,463.

Six fatalities have been declared since last Friday by the regional health ministry.

Hospitalisations stand at 291 compared to yesterday’s figure of 260, and 174 a week ago.

The break down reflects the pattern of where new COVID infections are falling with 242 of hospital admissions coming in Valencia Province.

31 people are being treated in intensive care, with 28 of those patients in Valencia Province.

ICU numbers are up by two over yesterday and 12 more on a week-to-week basis.

New restrictions surrounding hospitality hours and increased penalties for street drinking parties are scheduled to start from midnight.

