CURFEW areas will be extended across the Valencian Community from Monday(July 26) subject to the approval of the region’s Superior Court.

Costa Blanca tourist spots like Alicante, Alfas del Pi, Benidorm, Calpe, Denia, and Teulada-Moraira have been included in a new list of 77 Valencian ‘curfew’ municipalities, up from the current 32.

The night curfew hours run between 1.00 am and 6.00 am.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, this morning(July 22) announced the plans to combat rapidly rising COVID-19 infections.

The government have submitted their curfew list to the Valencian Superior Court who can either ratify or reject the move.

Alicante’s mayor slammed the move from the Valencian government.

Luis Barcala said: “The curfew threatens to ruin the tourist season as well as thousands of jobs related to the sector.”

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, pleaded for people to ‘maintain’ common sense.

“The measures are not about enjoying the holidays but enjoying leisure safely,” he commented..

Puig insisted that people should wear masks ‘wherever possible’ and also revealed that the COVID Delta variant was behind most of the new infections in the region.

“The contagion capacity of the Delta variant is immense and its accounting for 90% of infections in the Valencian Community,”

Restrictions in place across the whole region like the 12.30 am closure for hospitality and gathering limits of ten people will be maintained until August 16.

The Valencian government does though have to get Superior Court approval for the extension of the gathering limit.

One change to the current measures will be a 50% capacity ceiling for indoor entertainment venues with a permitted maximum of 1,500 people.

The capacity in swimming pools is also cut to 50%.

Most of the new COVID cases are among younger unvaccinated people with a spate of illegal late night outdoor botellon gatherings keeping the police busy.

“Municipal regulations prevent botellons and the police are doing their job,” commented Puig.

The 72 municipality curfew list, subject to Superior Court endorsement, is :

ALICANTE PROVINCE

Alfàs del Pi, Alicante, Banyeres de Mariola, Benidorm, Callosa d’en Sarrià, Callosa de Segura, Calpe, Dénia, Gata de Gorgos, La Nucía, Alcoy, Ondara, Pego, Santa Pola, San Vicente del Raspeig, Sax, Teulada-Moraira and Vilajoyosa.

CASTELLON PROVINCE

Alcalà de Xivert, Almenara, Benicàssim, Burriana, Borriol, Onda, Oropesa del Mar, Peñíscola, Torreblanca, Vila-real and Vinaròs.

VALENCIA PROVINCE

Albal, Alboraia, Alcàsser, Aldaia, Alfafar, Alginet, Almussafes, Benaguasil, Benetússer, Benifaió, Bétera, Buñol, Burjassot, Canals, Chiva, Foios, Gandia, Godella, L’Eliana, L’Olleria, Manises, Massamagrell, Massanassa, Meliana, Mislata, Museros, Oliva, Paiporta, Paterna, Picassent, la Pobla de Farnals, la Pobla de Vallbona, Puçol, El Puig, Rafelbunyol, Requena, Riba-roja de Túria, Rocafort, Sagunto, Silla, Sueca, Tavernes de la Valldigna, Turís, Utiel , Valencia, Vilamarxant, Xeraco and Xirivella.

