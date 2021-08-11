COVID-19 infection rates are continuing to fall in the Valencian Community according to today’s(August 11) figures from the regional health ministry.

1,629 new cases were reported today compared to 2,297 infections on August 4 and 2,685 cases a fortnight ago.

As has occurred during the pandemic, the Wednesday figure is always substantially higher than Tuesday, and is up on yesterday’s 966 infection total.

A recent trend is that more new cases are coming from Alicante Province as opposed to Valencia Province which in early July was accounting for over two-thirds of new infections.

A 20-case outbreak caused through socialising has been reported in Alicante as well as a 12-case outbreak for the same reason in Orihuela.

Eight deaths have been announced today, all of which occurred in the last seven days.

The pandemic death toll is now 7.544, a rise of 25 on the August 4 total

The important barometer of hospital admissions is maintaining the downward trend.

They stand on 616, a drop of ten on yesterday’s figure, and 42 fewer on a week-to-week comparison.

Patients in intensive care now number 107, which is four less than a week ago, but it is a rise of two since yesterday.

