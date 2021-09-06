THE Balearic government has announced changes to the region’s current coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, tourism minster, Iago Negueruela, said that the restrictions would be loosened slightly due to an improvement in both the number of COVID-19 cases and pressure on hospitals.

These new measures will come into force from midnight and stay in place until they are reviewed on Monday, September 13.

They will also vary slightly dependent on the island.

Changes to COVID-19 safety measures in the Balearic Islands:

SOCIAL GATHERINGS: In Formentera, Mallorca and Menorca social gatherings between people that do not live together after 1am is now possible.

They will however be prohibited in Ibiza, but the time has been pushed back by one hour to 2am.

Previously, these late night interactions were banned in a bid to crackdown on botellons, the practice of drinking with friends in public places, as well as illegal parties.

Police intervene to disperse crowd of young tourists drinking in Barcelona. Credit: Davide Bonaldo

Negueruela had said in July that the increasing number of COVID-19 cases were linked to these ‘super-spreader’ gatherings and that in this moment, young people were the age group most affected.

However, in early August, Balearic health minister, Patricia Gomez, said the ban was having a positive affect on the number of COVID-19 cases, with the incident rate falling by 27%.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS:

In Ibiza, bars and restaurants will now be able to open until 2am, whereas in Mallorca, the current closing time goes unchanged.

The number of people allowed to sit at a table has also increased across the Balearics, with eight allowed indoors and 12 outdoors.

