TWO Swedes who robbed and set fire to a brothel in Palma are facing five years in jail.

The events took place in 2019, when the duo went to the nightclub in s’Aigo Dolça for several hours before being ordered to leave at closing time.

Armed with a large stone, they gained access to the interior by breaking a window.

The fire damaged brothel

Once inside they stole a telephone, a music system, a tablet PC and several bottles of alcohol.

Before leaving the brothel, they set fire to the place.

The fire caused extensive damage to the club and the adjoining premises.

After investigating the incident and identifying the expats, they were located and arrested.

In addition to a five-year prison sentence, the prosecution is demanding that they jointly pay more than €27,000 compensation.

Last year the Olive Press reported that the lockdown confinement had heightened the demand for sex on the island, thus increasing the chance that prostitutes could catch coronavirus.

Despite the Spanish Government enforcing a complete lockdown across the country, clients continued to knock on brothels’ doors.

Although some had chosen to temporarily pause their work, the most vulnerable women were being forced to maintain their activity despite the risks.

This included those who were part of a sex trafficking ring and were ordered to continue providing sexual services through intimidation or violence.

