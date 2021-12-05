1 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Magalluf - € 179,000

Beach Apartment Magalluf, Majorca 1 beds 1 baths € 179,000

The bright apartment with sea view is located in a good location in Magaluf / Calvià. Due to the perfect infrastructure you can reach all destinations over very short distances. To the fine sandy beach it is about 100m, shopping facilities, parking, bus stops, cafes and restaurants are also within walking distance. The apartment is located on the fifth floor of a well-maintained apartment building with two elevators, which are currently being modernized. The living area is about 51m² and is divided into a spacious living-dining room, separate kitchen, a bathroom with shower and a bedroom… See full property details