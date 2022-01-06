A 3.5 MAGNITUDE earthquake was registered in Granada, and felt in several municipalities in Malaga, yesterday morning, Wednesday January 5.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN), the seismic movement was registered at 11.19 am, with its epicentre in the town of Lentegi.

The quake, was felt in several municipalities on the Granada province coast including Almuñecar, Guajar-Faragüit, Otivar and Salobreña) and in the Malaga tourist hotspot towns of Nerja, Torre del Mar,Velez-Malaga and Torrox as well as in Algarrobo and Alcaucin.

? Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 3.5 con epicentro en #Lentegí #Granada

??No ha provocado heridos ni daños materiales

?? @E112Andalucia ha recibido una llamada al respecto desde #Almuñécar

? @IGNSpain indica ha sido sentido en varios municipios de #Granada y #Málaga pic.twitter.com/0YjTWCUgTQ — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) January 5, 2022

The natural phenomenon, of intensity IV, occurred at surface level, according to the experts. But no injuries or material damage has been reported.

Additionally, several other tremors were also detected this Wednesday by the ING, this time in the Alboran Sea, south zone. These quakes however were of lower intensities and barely perceptible to the population.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

