2 bedroom Flat for sale in Sant Pere de Ribes - € 170,000

Flat Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona 2 beds 1 baths € 170,000

Vineyards, wineries and the Garraf massif embraces the town of Sant Pere de Ribes. In the nucleus and in a central but quiet location in its surroundings, there is a home specifically for those who plan to invest in a property with a profitability of more than 4%.. . The property is sold with a tenant offering security and immediate rent. The neighboring town of Sitges has transformed in recent years not only into a regular residential area with 31,000 inhabitants, but also given the Mediterranean climate, the proximity to the city of Barcelona and its proximity to the sea as a holiday… See full property details