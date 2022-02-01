A violent robber who used a large knife to threaten cashiers at Alicante area shops has been arrested in a joint Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional operation.

The 26-year-old man struck ten times in December and January and has been jailed ahead of his trial.

ROBBER ARRESTED(Policia Nacional image)

In Alicante City, six supermarkets and grocery stores were hit along with a petrol station; a pizzeria; a pharmacy; and a tobacconist.

He then turned his attention to neighbouring San Vicente del Raspeig.

His attack at a petrol station gave important clues in the police manhunt.

The shop worker had a distinctive knife brandished in her face.

The thief gave her a bag and ordered her to fill it with the contents of the till which totalled €300.

Security cameras viewed by the Guardia Civil in San Vicente captured the incident which featured the knife

The Policia Nacional in Alicante heard about the robbery including details of the knife which had been used in the eight robberies they were trying to solve.

Likely future robbery targets in San Vicente were staked out, and he struck again four days later on January 22.

The man held up a supermarket and besides the contents of the till, he took several bottles of alcohol before speeding off on a bicycle.

As police swarmed the area, the robber tried to hide in some bushes but he was arrested with the tell-tale knife on him.

