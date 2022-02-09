2 bedroom Villa for sale in Aspe with pool - € 285,000

Villa Aspe, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 285,000

Independent house with modern finishes, 5 minutes from Aspe. In one of the most sought-after areas of Aspe, we find this 224 m² house on one floor, on a 607 m² plot. Its L-shaped arrangement allows large windows in almost all interior rooms. Thanks to this, the house has a lot of natural light. In addition, the house is distributed in a diaphanous dining room – kitchen with bar, all facing a 36 m² pool. Two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, as well as 2 complete bathrooms, a garage for a vehicle space, a modest garden, automatic vehicle entrance door and security doors to access the house…. See full property details