A ROMANIAN woman accused of a €10,000 fraud has been arrested on the Costa del Sol.

She was cuffed on February 10 close to her home in San Luis de Sabinillas.

The 35-year-old had been sought by German police under a European Arrest Warrant since December 28, 2021.

She is accused of committing fraud after obtaining someone’s bank details and pin and swindling €10,000 from the account.

If convicted, she faces a five-year prison sentence in Germany.

Policia Nacional officers were alerted that she might be living in Manilva in southern Spain – a popular spot for international crooks to lay low.

A police officer confirmed her identity near her home and she was detained.

The woman has been handed over to the custody of the High Court in Madrid.

They will process Germany’s extradition request for the fugitive to face justice over the financial fraud allegations.

READ MORE:-