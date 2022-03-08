ROJALES and its expat urbanisation of Ciudad Quesada hit the news earlier this year, as The Olive Press revealed only one policeman was available at times to patrol the whole area.

But now, the Local Police has relieved the manning crisis with seven new officers.

A row with Rojales City Council over outstanding overtime from 2020 was the reason for many officers refusing to work other than their normal hours.

The new recruits, including three women, bring the full roster of officers to 40.

Two were already part of the municipal staff as ‘interims’, but after completing the corresponding ‘Ivaspe’ course, they can join the others as full-time police officers looking after Rojales and Quesada.

Councillor for Security, Lourdes López, said the city now has: “a police force staff [level] very complete and necessary to provide a service in accordance with the characteristics of the municipality of Rojales, including the urban area, districts, large urbanizations and crop areas.”

