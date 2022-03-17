1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calpe / Calp - € 185,000

Apartment Calpe / Calp, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 185,000

Apartment on the beachfront with views of the sea and the mountains. 59.50 square meters, large bedroom with built-in wardrobe and complete bathroom, furnished and equipped open kitchen, very bright living-room and covered terrace of 13 m². Building on the Levante beach and next to the pedestrian promenade. Just 1km from the Peñón de Ifach and the port and 2.5km from the center. Accessible to people with reduced mobility. Installation of air conditioning with heat pump. It is sold fully furnished. Closed urbanization with swimming pool, solarium, communal garden areas and parking. Built in… See full property details