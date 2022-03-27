FOR a town that has had a Parador for five decades, Javea has a surprisingly small amount of good places to stay.

It was back in 1969 that Javea built its celebrated state-run parador, something of a badge for any self-respecting special place to take a holiday in Spain.

But it was not until much more recently that it really started to create any really stylish or hip places to stay.

Easily one of the best is La Casita, a boutique hotel that sits in the leafy hills overlooking Arenal beach.

La Casita hotel, Javea (Image: Olive Press)

One of the most privileged areas of Javea, this wonderful Dutch-run place is the perfect spot to kick back and luxuriate.

The 10 suites and apartments are beautifully furnished and each have their own kitchens and comfortable outside spaces.

This is all thanks to the creative eye of Brenda and husband Hans, who bought the place from an elderly German couple in 2019 and completely revamped it.

Keeping as many of the old building materials as they could, they added vanguard touches with an emphasis on space and style.

Best of all is the garden, which is almost tropical and creates a true sense of grandeur, its waving palms framing the evocative Cap de Sant Antoni headland and rolling sea in the distance.

Your hosts couldn’t be more helpful and knowledgeable and they can help sort anything, including a big breakfast, if needed.

Nearby, you must check out the hip new Ritual de Terra hotel, a resort and spa that is set to become one of THE places to visit this year.

Ritual de Terra hotel, Javea (Image: Olive Press)

A hotel to cleanse your mind and unwind, this cleverly designed hideout maximises the views of the sea and faraway headland and Montgo hill from every turn.

With a distinct swagger about it, the beds are super kingsize and the linen second to none. All the rooms have a separate lounge area, while most have private balconies.

As well as a wonderful central pool area, there are a series of tennis and padel courts, plus a main spa area to luxuriate in, with a steam room, sauna and pool.

A whole range of face and body treatments are available, which will leave you feeling pampered and relaxed.

Meanwhile its new Mediterranean-style restaurant MADRE is to open shortly and will feature a great range of local dishes, seafood, paella and grilled vegetables.

Madre restaurant, Javea (Image: Olive Press)

Looking for an excellent budget option but equally right in the heart of it all, Javea Hotel is unbeatable.

Right next to the port, beside the stunning Nuestra Señora de Loreto church, this is pole position in more ways than one.

Not only is it just 100m from the beach, it is near the cinema and dozens of restaurants and counts free WIFI connection and parking, as well as air-conditioning in every room.

Many of the rooms have nice views, while on the top floor, where you take breakfast, you can also have lunch and dinner admiring some of the best views from any restaurant in the entire town.

READ MORE: