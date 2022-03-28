A Ukrainian refugee family were robbed of €7,000 and valuables in a distraction theft at a Castellon motorway service area in the Valencian Community.

The Guardia Civil have arrested the thief at a service area in Zaragoza and are looking for his accomplice.

He’s being charged with eight robberies committed in the same way.

The Ukrainian family had made the long 3,000 kilometre drive to Spain.

They stopped at a service area on the AP-7 in Castellon Province on March 9, and two people approached them.

They claimed that they spotted the vehicle with a flat tyre and offered to help the refugees.

As everybody focused on the tyre, one of the thieves nipped into the car to take €7,000 in cash.

A mobile phone, plane tickets, jewellery, and the keys to the family’s Ukraine apartment were also stolen.

The Guardia Civil said that the detained man led a group of service area thieves which they were targeting in Operation Karobur.

It’s not known whether the Ukrainian family’s money and belongings have been recovered.

