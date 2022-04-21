A serial stealer went on a two-month spree of robbing self-service laundries and car wash businesses in Callosa de Segura.

The Spaniard, 30, had an extensive criminal record and struck 13 times between February and April to steal money from change machines.

He robbed businesses during the day and besides cash, he also grabbed anything that he could easily take away.

The Guardia Civil said he created ‘great alarm’ within the Callosa business community.

One laundromat owner had to temporarily close her premises because of the damage he caused.

The Guardia launched an operation to track him down and they got a break in the case on April 10.

Witnesses saw him carry out another robbery and a Guardia patrol appeared at the scene.

They chased him down the street and he violently resisted arrest.

Officers discovered he had an injured rooster in his backpack with the animal used for illegal fights.

The bird was taken to an animal shelter and the thief was charged with animal abuse in addition to a series of robbery counts.

The robber was bailed after an appearance in an Orihuela court but was rearrested on April 15 and April 19 on three more robbery charges involving two self-service laundries and a street parking meter.

He was bailed yet again by the court.

READ MORE: