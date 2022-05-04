SPRING in the province of Malaga has brought abundant rain and with it eased the situation in the reservoirs in the province, which had been at a critical level because of the prolonged period of dry weather.

According to the Junta’s Hidrosur network, the reservoirs in Malaga have collected 326.64 Hm3 of the 615.79 Hm3 available, meaning that they are at 53.94% of their capacity.

Among these, the two major reservoirs that supply Malaga city and the Costa del Sol are at almost full capacity despite the increased demand over Easter when many tourists visited the area.

Specifically, La Concepcion reservoir, which supplies the Western Costa del Sol, is at 95.89% capacity and the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir, part of the Guadalhorce-Guadalteba system which supplies Malaga city at 97.58%.

La Viñuela, which supplies the Axarquía region, is still officially the only reservoir in Malaga at a critical level with levels at a mere 16.86% despite the recent rains.

In fact, water is being transferred from other areas in order to preserve the small amount it contains.

According to Spain’s weather agency AEMET, rain is expected for today, Wednesday May 4, so the situation of the reservoirs may still improve.

