ONLINE scams, thefts, and violent assaults have driven a big rise in Spain’s crime rate over the first three months of 2022.
Interior Ministry figures say crime was up by nearly 28% compared to the same period last year.
Crime levels fell during the Covid-19 pandemic with restrictions and curfews keeping criminals indoors as police patrols were ramped up to make sure rules were followed.
Online crime was up by 60.5% over the last year compared to 2019.
It accounted for 14% of all criminal offences in the first quarter of 2022.
Crimes involving injuries and fights grew by 57% and thefts rose by 51.4%.
Violent robberies were up by 35.3%; home robberies by 27%; and car thefts by 27%.
Complaints over sexual crimes have rise by 21.6% over the first quarter compared to 2021 with rape cases up by 27.7%.
The Interior Ministry says that the increase in sex crimes is down to a greater willingness of victims to report abuses, which had been previously been under-reported.
80.7% of sex crime perpetrators were found and arrested, rising to 84.4% in rape cases.
