MALLORCA has been treated to a musical extravaganza.

Christina Aguilera brought a sprinkling of stardust to the Baleares, with the Staten Island, New York, born superstar playing her first Spanish gig since 2003 when she played Barcelona.

The singer began her performance with the song hit Dirrty, which was followed by Can’t Hold Us Down and Bionic.

Christina Aguilera. File photo. Copyright: xErikxKabikxPhotography/xMediaPunchx via Cordon Press

Her performance was eagerly awaited, with some fans queuing from Friday morning to get a good spot for her show.

Headlining the Sunday night, British rockers Muse unleashed their rock anthems to the crowd in what was their first ever Mallorca performance.

The UK was well represented throughout the festival, with Editors and Supergrass both playing before Scottish indie-rockers Franz Ferdinand took to the stage with their trademark agitated garage rock to swarms of fans.

The festival took place in Magaluf, a fitting location for a festival blending British and Spanish music.

Castillian was well represented too, with pop star Guitarricadelafuente performing his unique Latin-inspired guitar hits to an adoring Spanish following.

Elsewhere the grungy guitar riffs of Spaniards Repion and Cupido proved that today’s stadium rockers are not confined to the Anglospehre while there was a dash of throwback flamenco from Cecilia Zango acting as a much needed mellower to the cut and thrust of screeching guitars.

It all came together in a well balanced ensemble of fun, reiterating that live music is back and better than ever.

