THREE men have died in 24 hours from wounds suffered during different bull-running festivals in eastern Spain.

All three were unjured during traditional bous al carrer which take place each summer across the Valencia region.

A 56-year-old man died on Tuesday, nine days after he was tossed into the air by a bull during a run in Picassent.

His death came hours after a 50-year-old died in hospital after his lung was punctured by a bull’s horn during a fiesta in Meliana.

Further down the coast in Denia on the Costa Blanca, a 64-year-old French tourist died on Monday after nine days spent in a coma following wounds sustained during Pedreguer’s annual fiesta.

Animal rights campaigners have long called for the abolition of fiestas involving bulls arguing that such abuse has no place in modern society.

“Deaths in ‘bous al carrer’, like the three that have occurred in recent days, can be avoided by prohibiting all bullfights,” the animal charity Pacma, wrote in a tweet.

“They bring suffering and pain for animals and pose a public risk. It’s time to finish them off!”

Las muertes en los bous al carrer, como las tres que se han sucedido en los últimos días, pueden evitarse prohibiendo todos los festejos taurinos.



Suponen sufrimiento y dolor para los animales y un riesgo público. ¡Es hora de acabar con ellos! https://t.co/fCjQLGSjIZ — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) July 21, 2022

However, the fiesta season arguably boosts the coffers of local town halls, creating jobs and bringing in some €300 million annually within the Valencia region alone.

