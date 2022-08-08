WORK on creating a Low Emissions Pedestrian Zone(ZBE) on a busy Benidorm street will start in a few weeks time.

The €1.2 million project on Avenida Armada Española- parallel to Poniente beach- begins on September 5 as summer tourist numbers subside.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “This is a very important area of 24,000 square meters, which will be transformed to address more sustainable mobility, with more space for pedestrians in line with protecting the environment.”

A key objective of the ZBE is to promote travel on bicycles and mobility vehicles with cars moving further away from the centre of Benidorm.

Campaigns to encourage bicycle usage and to minimise CO2 emissions will be launched as well as introducing better information services for public transport and an environmental monitoring system.

In May, Benidorm council announced €1.4 million plans to completely revamp the wooden walkway and surface running next to Poniente beach.

