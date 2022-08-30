A British gang has been arrested on Ibiza after the Guardia Civil made Spain’s biggest-ever ‘pink cocaine’ swoop with 13.25 kilos seized plus over €500,000 in cash.

12 Brits have been detained along with two women in Columbia who travelled there to negotiate a fresh supply of drugs.

The Guardia described it as an ‘important criminal organisation’ operating on Ibiza and received help from the UK National Crime Agency as well as Europol, Interpol, and the Columbian police.

Besides the ‘pink cocaine’ and the money, Operation Via Fora raids yielded 16.4 kilos of cocaine; 5.6 kilos of ketamine and marijuana; and 87,000 ecstasy tablets.

DRUGS GALORE IN BRIT STASH

‘Pink cocaine’ is a popular designer drug that is often used in club and party scenes because of its stimulant effect and psychoactive properties.

The drug can cause respiratory depression, seizures or a condition called excited delirium, which can induce hypothermia and possibly a fatal heart attack.

12 addresses in four areas of Ibiza were raided on Monday but no more details were made available about the detained British nationals, though further arrests have not been ruled out.

Besides the drugs and cash, the Guardia Civil said they recovered three guns and a sub-machine gun with a silencer.

A Guardia spokesman said the weapons characterised ‘the extremely violent character of this now-dismantled criminal organisation as the guns were used to guarantee the collection of drugs distributed to other organisations, as well stealing drugs in from rival gangs’.

Luxury watches and 11 cars have been impounded along with ‘numerous’ mobile phones, computer terminals, and documentation.

The arrested British nationals are being investigated for crimes against public health; the illegal possession of firearms; and belonging to a criminal organisation.

