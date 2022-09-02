A GIBRALTAR man who swung a machete at police officers before running away has been jailed for six months in court.

Ziade Attou, 36, of Paradise Ramp, was recently released from prison after serving 15 weeks of his 24 week sentence after Magistrates gave their verdict.

Police officers first spotted Attou with the machete in his waistband by the bus stop opposite Police Barracks at 8pm on May 14.

Two officers challenged him and told him to stand back.

He ignored the order and instead swung the machete at them.

The officers responded by spraying him with a stun spray called Captor.

Attou then tried to escape on foot while swinging the machete at one of the two police officers.

A minute later, the cops brought him to the ground, removed the machete from his hands and took the criminal into custody.

After a check-up at Saint Bernard’s Hospital he spat in the face of the cops as they took him back to his cell.

Attou pleaded guilty to charges of assault on police through spitting and assault to prevent arrest.

Magistrates gave Attou no further punishment for obstructing or assaulting police.

“I’m extremely proud of the way my officers responded to this incident on the day. The video shows how our officers put their lives at risk to help keep Gibraltar safe,” Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said.

“Carrying weapons like this will not be tolerated on our streets and we will use all the resources available to bring offenders to justice in a robust manner.”

