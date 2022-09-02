30 MONTHS on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the unwanted landmark of 10,000 coronavirus deaths has been reached in the Valencian Community.

Figures released on Friday by the Ministry of Health broke down the fatalities to 5,000 in Valencia Province; 3,819 in Alicante Province, and 1,181 in Castellon Province.

20 Covid deaths have been reported since the last update on Tuesday.

They are virtually all among elderly residents of the Valencia region.

14 men, aged between 67 and 95 years have passed away, along with six women- aged between 40 and 88 years.

1,146 new Covid cases were declared since Tuesday’s update with 586 of them among people aged 60 and over.

There are 321 patients being treated for the coronavirus in regional hospitals- a fall of 111 over three days.

20 people are in intensive care units.

