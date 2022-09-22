Two shootings in just 24-hours have rocked a sleepy resort town along Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck a vehicle parked outside a luxury car showroom in San Pedro de Alcantara about 2pm on Wednesday.

Another shot was also fired from a car which had been in pursuit of another vehicle.

No one was injured in the scare which happened outside Calle de Salamanca.

It comes just a day after a 24-year-old Irishman suffered gunshot wounds when he was shot in the side just before 6pm on Tuesday in an area known as Turtle Lake, above Aloha Golf Course.

Marbella police are investigating after a stray bullet struck a vehicle in San Pedro.

The small and picturesque lake, hidden away in the northern part of the upmarket residential area of Nueva Andalucia and a short drive from Marbella town centre and glitzy Puerto Banus, is a popular day trip destination for local schools.

The victim made it to a hospital by himself or with help from another person, according to police.

Officers from the specialised anti-gang crime unit are yet to make any arrests.

