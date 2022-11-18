TESTS at Alcoy’s Virgen de los Lirios Hospital have confirmed that a poorly baby girl had taken some cocaine.

Her father has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Cocentaina for child neglect after the girl’s mother filed a complaint.

The couple have been separated for some time but the man had some custodial access to his 18-month-old daughter.

When she returned to her mother, the girl fell ill and she was taken to hospital where doctors performed tests which showed she was suffering from drug poisoning.

Fortunately the amount of cocaine ingested was very small and she did not have to stay in hospital and is in perfect health.

It’s unknown at this stage how the youngster came into contact with the drug.

Her father was released after his arrest with an Alcoy court leading the investigation.

