SEVEN victims of a sex exploitation gang that operated in different parts of Spain have been freed by the Policia Nacional.

Three men who pimped out the women were arrested after raids in Alicante, Madrid, and Toledo.

As in many similar cases, the victims came to Spain from South American countries like Columbia with bogus promises of excellent jobs earning up to €1,500 per week.

The young women were instead forced into prostitution by the trio to pay for their trip.

They also had to sell drugs to clients and were forced to live in poor conditions, where they were locked in their shared bedrooms and fed just once a day.

Police said the pimps were initially based in San Pedro del Pinatar in the Mar Menor, before moving up to Alicante City and then expanding their reach into Toledo Province.

They set up rates for women to charge clients and were threatened with beatings if they did not do what they were told.

Surveillance cameras were also installed to keep an eye on them.

The women were replaced every few months by new victims.

READ MORE: