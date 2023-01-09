THE Costa Blanca and Valencia areas of Spain had their hottest year in 2022 since modern records began.

The state meteorological office Aemet said on Monday there were no precedents from its regional observatories in Alicante and Valencia which have kept data for 150 years.

2022 recorded an average daily temperature of 16.9 degrees- 1.6 degrees above the normal average.

The records don’t stop with temperatures, as last year was the fifth wettest ever with an average rainfall of 687.3 litres per m2- 35% above average.

Aemet added that 2022 was the wettest year this century due to the massive deluges in the spring.

The final figures included statistics from December, with average temperatures of 11.6 degrees, up by 2.9 degrees on average values.

That meant it was the warmest December on record, beating values recorded in 2015, 2019, and 2021.

Last month’s rainfall levels were 14% below average in Valencia Province, and 2% under in Alicante Province.

