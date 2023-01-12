Mallorca is set for a radical change in the weather next week with a sharp drop in temperatures, and wind, rain and snow forecast.

The Balearic island has been soaking in sun all-week long, with temperatures around 20 degrees.

But it will plummet to a chilly 14 degrees on Monday.

A spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) said snow could fall on the highest peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana.

They said the stable weather this week was giving way to the arrival of several fronts, some of them bringing polar air.

Mallorca has been experiencing warmer than usual temperatures.

The fronts will begin to sweep across the island on Sunday night and are expected to ease on January 19, posing a threat to the Sant Antoni celebrations.

It will see maximum temperatures fall by between three and five degrees, slightly below those typical for this time of the year.

Mallorca is currently under the effects of an anticyclone, which means the island is drier and experiencing warmer weather than usual.

This is something that normally happens during the first weeks of January and is known as the January calms, but that is set to change.

