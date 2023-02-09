PLANS to roll out charging points for electric vehicles across Gibraltar are going ahead after a government-wide meeting to push towards carbon neutrality.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia chaired the Gibraltar Net Zero Delivery Body (NZDB) at No.6 Convent Place for the third time.

Government experts looked at a whole myriad of ideas, including exploring offshore wind energy and solar power possibilities.

Ministers and senior officials looked at how they could make progress with the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy.

It reviewed projects aimed at ‘reducing energy consumption, improving energy efficiency and encouraging the use of alternative transport options’, the government said in a statement.

The NZDB will look to hit carbon neutrality by 2050, the main goal of the 2016 Paris Agreement which Gibraltar recently signed.

COMING CLEAN: Ministers Joseph Garcia, John Cortes and Paul Balban thrash out new measures

One of the main moves is to replace the combustion engine with electric vehicles (EV).

The NZDB looked into creating the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure across the city of Gibraltar.

It said it wanted to ‘increase and improve public engagement on climate change’ as part of ‘the need for greater education and awareness’.

A total of 193 states plus the EU signed on the Paris Agreement in 2016.

“Today’s Net Zero Delivery Body meeting confirmed important progress has been made by the working groups towards the implementation of a number of strands of the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy,” climate change minister John Cortes said.

“We are just at the beginning and there is significant work to be done that will amount to real change over a number of years.”

Garcia added that it was ‘important’ to set timeframes and to draw together expertise as we work holistically to explore all possible avenues for progress’.

