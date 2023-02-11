2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Aguas Nuevas with pool garage - € 109,900

Aguas Nuevas, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 109,900

Apartment in Torrevieja, Aguas Nuevas area, 69 m of surface, 9 m2 of terrace, 1300 m from the beach, 2 double bedrooms, a bathroom, property in good condition to move into, fully equipped and furnished kitchen, has a closet-pantry for storage Wood interior carpentry, south facing, tiled floor, aluminum exterior carpentry The house is located on the SOUTH face of the building, it has a very large fully glazed terrace, with a mosquito net and blind for more privacy, overlooking the pool and green areas It also has fiber optic internet The totally private residential with several access doors…